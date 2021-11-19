The Light the World Giving Machines are back at Writer Square on 16th Street Mall. They are actually vending machines that allow givers to purchase donations like diapers, a soccer ball even live chickens or a goat to charities locally and worldwide. One hundred percent of donations go to the charities. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is funding the machines and all transaction fees. The giving Machines will be open for donations November 22 to January 2. For more information go to GivingMachines Denver.com
