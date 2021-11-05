Every November the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders cheer on and off the field. This month they Cheer for the Troops. They are asking everybody to donate so they can fill boxes for the troops overseas. Each box contains snacks, toiletries, essentials and entertainment that are desperately needed. Go to DenverBroncos.com/Cheerleaders/CheerfortheTroops to donate in 4 different ways. They are accepting donations until November 30th.
