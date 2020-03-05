Colorado Native writes about her latest Journey of being Sober

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before Laura McKowen got sober, she had a long, successful career in public relations in the Mad Men-esque drinking culture of the advertising industry, where “liquid lunches were frequent and drinking at your desk in the late afternoon was perfectly normal.” In the five years since she stopped drinking, she has become one of the foremost voices in the modern recovery movement, a writer and teacher who is beloved for her soulful and irreverent writing style.

In We Are the Luckiest, Laura flips the script on how we talk about addiction and encourages us not to ask, “Is this bad enough that I have to change?” but rather, “Is this good enough for me to stay the same?”

What: Tattered Cover Bookstore – Free Author Talk/Book Signing

When (day and time): Thursday March 5th at 7 pm

Where: 2526 East Colfax Ave – Denver, CO 80206

Cost: FREE