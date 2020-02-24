Cirque du Soleil Volta comes to Denver this Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VOLTA is the first Cirque du Soleil show centered around street sports and electronic music. It’s a high- energy show that features completely new disciplines, such as BMX, while telling a very touching story about self-acceptance.

What makes VOLTA different? There are three main features that distinguish VOLTA:

It's the first Cirque du Soleil show centered around street sports, the show features electronic music and this is the first Cirque du Soleil show to have a very defined message to share with the audience.

Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA will be in Denver at under the Cirque tent in Pepsi Center's parking lot April 30 - June 7th. Tickets for the general public are available by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE(1-877-924-7783).