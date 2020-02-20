Celebrate National Margarita Day with Comida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America loves margaritas - some reports say it’s the number-one-selling cocktail in the country - and at Comida, they love the “splash of sunshine” cocktail so much they offer upwards of 10 versions of the classic cocktail on the cantina bar menu.

National Margarita Day is coming up on 2/22, and Cara Frink, Bar Manager at Comida, shows us what makes a great margarita (it’s all about balance between the tequila/lime/sweet/sour and the 2:1:1 property), how to pick a tequila (reposado? Suerte? Mezcal) and of course, demonstrate one, two or three favorites from the menu: the pineapple habanero, strawberry hibiscus and jalapeno watermelon.











