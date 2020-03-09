2Time World Champion Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's only 14 years old and he's already making a name for himself in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association. Castle Rock native, Kaden Lesback is a two time World Champion for UNAA (Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association) and will be on Season 2 of American Ninja Warrior Junior, which is now airing.

To give himself a competitive edge and significantly more time to train, Kaden has attended online school through Colorado Preparatory Academy for the last 6 years.

Recently, Kaden and five of his friends founded "Bucket of Chalk" their own ninja athletic team.