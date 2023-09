DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday night’s TV schedule will change due to coverage of MLB baseball from Fox Sports.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will move from FOX31 to Channel 2 KWGN on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 only.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is they will move to KWGN for one night.

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. and Wheel of Fortune airs at 6:30 p.m.

FOX31 KDVR is be airing Fox Sports’ broadcast of the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.