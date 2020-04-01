Need a virtual background for a Zoom meeting? Try these images of FOX31 & Channel 2 studios

DENVER (KDVR) — With more people working from home, Zoom video meeting have become a part of everyday life.

However, they’re also an opportunity to have a little fun. Zoom allows you to show an image as a virtual background behind you during a meeting.

Here at FOX31 and Channel 2, we’re giving you the chance to put yourself in our studios.

Photos for your Zoom virtual background

Click any image below to download a full-size version, perfect for a Zoom virtual background.

How-To: Zoom guide to adding a virtual background