DENVER (KDVR) — Justin Rush, who covered news in Colorado as a photojournalist at FOX31 and Channel 2 for nearly 20 years, passed away Monday night.

He was beloved by those who worked alongside him and brought a unique creativity to the stories he covered.

“Justin was a wonderful storyteller and a good man. He was a part of so many big stories here. We will truly miss him,” FOX31 News Director Brian Gregory said.

Rush, 56, had connections across the city and state. His work spanned from unique, often untold stories, to investigative journalism, politics, sports and many of Colorado’s biggest events.

“Justin was an amazing storyteller that inspired me every day, his attention to detail is what made him stand out among the others. The photojournalist staff is heartbroken and will miss Justin’s leadership and smile,” FOX31 Chief Photojournalist Isaias Medina said.

In his free time, Justin had a passion for cross-country skiing and tennis. He loved all genres of music and was in a band with friends as a singer and guitar player.

His current and past colleagues at FOX31 shared the following memories:

“Justin was one of the most hard-working photojournalists I ever worked with. We grew to be great coworkers and often had talks about our families. He’d mention how much he enjoyed going to see his dad in rural Oklahoma. He talked about his family trips when he was a kid. That man also LOVED Subway sandwiches, which we ate a lot. He had so many coupons to that place, sometimes I’d think Subway would have to pay him to eat there. Oh, how we laughed! Justin was also very compassionate during those long rides in our news unit as I experienced many difficulties in my own life with the loss of my father and struggling mother. He was a good listener. Justin thank you for being you and being such a great guy. I’ll miss you,” reporter Vicente Arenas said.

“News family is family. Rest in Peace Justin Rush. He spent the past 20+ years as a photojournalist at FOX31 & Channel 2 and his fierce passion for hobbies outside of work were something to be admired. I’ll miss that signature, ‘Hey, hey!’ when I walk into the locker room,” reporter Ashley Michels said.

“I worked with Justin for nearly 20 years. He was a great photographer, a great partner in the field and a good friend. This loss is heartbreaking,” reporter Kim Posey said.

“I only got the chance to be paired up with Rush a few times, but just seeing him in the photog room and chatting with him always made my day. He had an infectious kindness about him. I remember the first time I met him, he had been out for a few months right when I started at KDVR because of some personal reasons. I walked into the photog room and he goes ‘Well you must be Gabby!!’ So excited to meet me and welcome me to the team with open arms. I know his presence is going to be severely missed,” reporter Gabby Easterwood said.

“I worked with literally dozens of photographers in my 40 years in the business and Justin was by far the most mellow cheery upbeat and strong character doing that job I pretty much ever knew. He became a second brother to me, and we’re devastated by his loss. It’s the loss to everyone to whom he brought so much joy always made the best of whatever he was dealing with. Always told him he had to be a saint to put up with me almost every day for eight years and he said I made him laugh .. and we both did that a lot,” former reporter Dave Young said.