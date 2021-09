The first "coop" of The Crack Shack officially opens in Colorado at the Grange Hall in Greenwood Village. Chef Khine Moore from The Crack Shack shows how he prepares one of The Crack Shack's signature sandwiches, The Firebird.

The Firebird sandwich is prepared with a spicy fired chicken thigh, house made cool ranch, crispy onion and pickles served on a potato roll.