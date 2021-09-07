Wow Factor with Extensions – Ergun Tercan European Salon

It’s back to school season and with so many changes, parents and kids can both feel some anxiety. Marta Sparks a mom to 5 year-old triplets and an empowerment coach has 3 tips on how to ease back to school anxiety for kids AND parents: 1) Speak up for yourself: while parents should remember they’re always their kids’ advocate, sometimes kids need a reminder to speak up when parents aren’t there. Voicing their needs and concerns to teachers and peers should be encouraged. 2) Ask for help: sometimes we may feel weak or ashamed asking for help, but really, it’s a way of speaking up for our needs and demonstrating problem-solving skills, strength and determination. 3) Remember a time when you did the first two and how empowering it was: in the heat of a tough situation, we may forget the benefit, relief and ease of standing up for ourselves and using our voice. Making a point to remember we have done it before helps us to do it again!

If you would like to participate in one of Marta's upcoming classes, check out her website and register.