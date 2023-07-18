Sponsored Segment by Colorado Soccer Association

People around the world are gearing up for soccer’s biggest games – the FIFA Women’s World Cup!

The first official watch party hosted by the Colorado Soccer Association is this Friday, July 21st at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton. Kick off is at 7 p.m. and it’s free to attend. The brewery will open at 11 a.m. but festivities will start at 4 p.m. There will be theatre-size TVs and speakers put in the Beer Garden for an incredible time cheering on Team U.S.A.!

More information:

-First come first serve basis so come early!

-Free shuttle service from Arapahoe Community College parking lot to Brewery

-FREE Admission

-No RSVPs needed

-Brewery has an indoor and large outdoor space so there will be plenty of space for families

-Fun pre-games for kids

-Raffles and giveaways

-We will be doing “Most Spirited” Awards for Adults and Kids with great prizes

