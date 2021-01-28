Workout with Broncos Players

This is the last week for the Broncos Fit Challenges. Five new challenges come out today including tips with Broncos Left Tackle Garett Bolles and his kids and Broncos Offensive Lineman Calvin Anderson. Garett shows how he works out with his kids at home and then takes it to the basement with his buddy Calvin to show how they workout at home. AFAA Fitness Trainer Joana Canals has been working out with Broncos players, Miles the Mascot, Broncos Cheerleaders and Fox31 and Channel 2 talent.

Join the challenge at https://www.denverbroncos.com/fit/challenges/2021. You will get entertaining instruction on everything from cardio and core to strength training, yoga and stretching, and all the moves can be done at home with no equipment.

Be sure to follow @BroncosFit on twitter and share your experiences using #BroncosFit on social media for chances to win Broncos prizes.