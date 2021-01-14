Workout Broncos style

It’s time for a New Year and the Broncos and Fox31 and Channel 2 are ready to help you get in shape with the Broncos Fit Challenges. AFAA Fitness Trainer Joana Canals has been working out with Broncos players, Miles the Mascot, Broncos Cheerleaders and Fox31 and Channel 2 talent.

Five of their tips will be released every Thursday to keep you motivated. You will get entertaining instruction on everything from cardio and core to strength training, yoga and stretching, and all the moves can be done at home with no equipment.

Click here to watch this week’s challenges and be sure to follow @BroncosFit on twitter and share your experiences using #BroncosFit on social media for chances to win Broncos prizes each week!

Here is the page you can link directly to: https://www.denverbroncos.com/fit/challenges/2021 The new videos will be added to that playlist each Thursday.