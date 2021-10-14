Work out at home with Lagree Fitness

Lagree Fitness came to Denver more than 10 years ago with the Proformer and Megaformer, which you can find in local studios like Firece45 and Transform Colorado. But now you can do this amazing workout at home with the Micro. The inventor of these machines and workouts, Sebastian Lagree, came into our studios to show us how the machine works. He offers “live” and on demand workouts at LagreeHome.com. His workouts incorporate strength training, core work and cardiovascular elements in one workout. For more information go to LagreeFitness.com
