Women’s Health with Dr. Jackie

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

This year National Women’s Health Week comes as the nation is emerging from a pandemic.
That’s why it’s more important than ever to recognize the issues affecting women’s health, according to Dr. Jacqueline Walters, a practicing OBGYN in Atlanta. You may also recognize her as Dr. Jackie from Bravo’s hit show, ‘Married to Medicine’. For more information about the products visit TipsOnTV.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories