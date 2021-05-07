This year National Women’s Health Week comes as the nation is emerging from a pandemic.
That’s why it’s more important than ever to recognize the issues affecting women’s health, according to Dr. Jacqueline Walters, a practicing OBGYN in Atlanta. You may also recognize her as Dr. Jackie from Bravo’s hit show, ‘Married to Medicine’. For more information about the products visit TipsOnTV.com.
Women’s Health with Dr. Jackie
This year National Women’s Health Week comes as the nation is emerging from a pandemic.