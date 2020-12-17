Winter chill is in the air and the snowflakes are flying. Are you ready for winter? Thankfully, Breckenridge Distillery is here to keep you warm during those cold winter months with delicious cocktails…and, think beyond just warm drinks. Billie Keithley, Breckenridge Distillery Liquid Chef combined seasonal ingredients, home-made syrups and shrubs with their award-winning spirits. Stay warm with these 17 winter cocktails.

Two Cocktails Made for Colorado’s Best:

Flannel Pajamas

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Pear Vodka (Buy Now)

4 oz unfiltered apple cider

1/2 oz lemon juice

Top with pear cider beer

Shake top 3 ingredients with ice. Strain over ice, top with cider beer

Garnish: apple slices

Solstice Spirit2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

1 oz tart cherry/vanilla bean/cinnamon/allspice syrup*

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve over pebble ice.

Garnish: mint bouquet.

*Tart cherry syrup: 0ver medium heat add 16 oz tart cherry juice, 16 oz sugar, and 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste. Stir until dissolved. Add 1 cinnamon stick, 2 oz crushed allspice, 1 teaspoon cider vinegar. Stir and let rest for 6 hours. Strain and bottle.