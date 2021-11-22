SPONSORED CONTENT

Winner – Gaylord of the Rockies Christmas Getaway

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

All month long we’ve been telling you about the Gaylord of the Rockies Christmas Getaway Sweepstakes!
Congratulations to Rachel Rohrer! She is the winner of one-holiday package, which includes a two-night stay at the Gaylord Rockies for up to a family of four, admission to ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’, admission to ‘Mission Save Christmas featuring Elf’, plus daily breakfast and so much more.
Enjoy and congratulations!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories