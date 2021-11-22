All month long we’ve been telling you about the Gaylord of the Rockies Christmas Getaway Sweepstakes!
Congratulations to Rachel Rohrer! She is the winner of one-holiday package, which includes a two-night stay at the Gaylord Rockies for up to a family of four, admission to ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’, admission to ‘Mission Save Christmas featuring Elf’, plus daily breakfast and so much more.
Enjoy and congratulations!
Winner – Gaylord of the Rockies Christmas Getaway
