DENVER (KDVR) -- Police investigating a crime spree that stretched along Colfax and included the shooting death of a student outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim have arrested four suspects, FOX31 has learned.

Seth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, are all in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.