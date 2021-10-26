Wedding Trends – Shutterfly

2020 was a tough year for couples planning weddings. Nearly half of them delayed their celebrations into this year and 2022 and we’re about to set a record. There will be an estimated 2.5 million weddings in 2022, which is the most the US has seen since 1984. The wedding industry is adapting and that means new trends and traditions are to follow. Wedding Expert Claire Roche is here with some ideas from Shutterfly.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter