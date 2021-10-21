Vitalant & Broncos – Drive for Life 24

The Denver Broncos are always spending time out in our community. And this year they are partnering again with Vitalant to kick off their annual blood drive this football season!

It’s all about urging Broncos fans and the community to help patients in need by participating in their ‘Drive for Life 24,’ event. Joining us to talk more about it is Brooke Way, the Communications Manager at Vitalant.

Those who pledge to give blood using the ‘Drive for Life’ virtual blood drive link and donate between now and January 9th, will automatically be entered to win one of five Denver Broncos-themed prizes!

Just visit Vitalant.org/DriveForLife24 for more information.