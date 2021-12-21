VASA Fitness- STUDIO RED

Fitness studio memberships can be pricey but not at VASA Fitness, they want everyone to enjoy fitness so they make their memberships affordable. Fitness expert Joana Canals tried out one of their studio workouts called STUDIO RED. You wear a heart rate monitor, move from one station to the next and have a blast while doing it. VASA is waiving the enrollment fee when you purchase a fitness or studio membership. Join at your local VASA or go to VASAFitness.com.
