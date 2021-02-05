Global beauty brand “No 7” has been at the forefront of championing women for almost a century.
The iconic beauty brand continues to be an industry leader, empowering and supporting women, especially as the pandemic has triggered a “she-session”… or an economic downturn… that’s disproportionately affecting women’s jobs and income. Now “No 7” has ignited a new movement to help women return to the workforce. “Unstoppable Together” is their latest campaign. Learn more about their upcoming free virtual job summit and their latest film to inspire women.
“Unstoppable Together” – No7 Beauty Brand – Women’s Campaign & Job Summit
Global beauty brand “No 7” has been at the forefront of championing women for almost a century.