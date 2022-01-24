University of Phoenix

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On a scale of one to 10, Colorado’s top fire leader said he’d give the state’s mutual aid dispatching response during the Marshall Fire a six or a seven.

“I know there’s room for improvement,” said Mike Morgan, the director of Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control. “But… I’ve been in the fire service for 35 years in Colorado, and I’ve seen where we’ve been. And in the last about 18 months, I see the difference that we’ve been able to do.”