United Healthcare – Exchange Plans

Recent polls from Healthier Colorado, The Colorado Health Foundation and Colorado Pulse, show that COVID-19, health care and the economy ranked among the top concerns for Coloradans heading into the new year.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to have affordable and accessible healthcare coverage.

Patrick Gordon, CEO for the Rocky Mountain Health Plans… which is part of the United Healthcare family of plans, shares more information. Call 1-800-806-0451 or visit UHCExchange.com.

