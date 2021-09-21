TruFusion Studio Denver – Joana’s Fitness Fix

TruFusion Studio in Denver is Joana’s new go to studio and a number one pick for Joana’s Fitness Fix. It has five studios with more than 100 classes a week. With one membership you have unlimited access to Hot Pilates, Hot Boot Camp, Cycle classes with lights and a signature scent, Boxing classes with bags that align to your height, and yoga classes that involve chanting. The list is endless. TruFusion Studio is offering viewers 30 days of unlimited classes for $30. Go to Trufusion.com/denver/become-a-member to sign up or call them at 303-999-0655.
