TruFusion Studio Denver – Joana’s Fitness Fix

(NEXSTAR) – More than 60 endangered African penguins died last week in a Simon's Town, South Africa colony – now, a post-mortem investigation his giving biologists new insight into the sudden deaths.

The discovery of the 63 dead animals Friday morning at the Boulders African penguin colony prompted a joint investigation that included expert advisors and veterinarians from South African National Parks (SANParks), the City of Cape Town and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).