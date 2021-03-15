To Denver With Love, Helping Restaurant Workers

Last year the Colorado restaurant industry took a big hit. More than 94,000 jobs were lost and 3 billion dollars in revenue. You have the chance to help local restaurant workers thanks to the new movement called “To Denver, With Love.”
by: Paula Haddock
