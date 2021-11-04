TipsonTV – Holiday Hacks from Celebrity Chef Tregaye Fraser

It’s November, which means it’s time to start thinking about the holidays! And if you’re hosting, there are lots of creative ways you can entertain. Here to discuss holiday hosting hacks is Chef Tregaye Fraser, the Season 12 Winner of Food Network Stars and Host of the OWN Network’s cooking show, Tregaye’s Way. She shares great ideas from Wisconsin Cheese, POM Wonderful, Whole Foods, Lundberg Farms and you can find them all on TipsOnTV.com.
