TipsonTV – Holiday Hacks from Celebrity Chef Tregaye Fraser

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The recharged Denver Broncos head into the season's second half fresh off their biggest win since Super Bowl 50 and primed to meet GM George Paton's challenge to move past Von Miller's departure and end their long playoff drought.

The Broncos (5-4) pulled off one of the biggest shockers in the NFL this season with their shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a performance that was as unexpected as it was dominant.