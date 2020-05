As you spend more time at home these days, there’s a chance you’re noticing how badly you need to update your windows. Lifetime Windows & Siding is an essential business, so they are still open! They have some incredible offers during their Stay Well Denver Sale. Get 40% off windows, siding, and installation… with zero money down, zero interest, and zero payments for 24 months! A portion of every sale goes to Food Bank of The Rockies. 1-800-GET- WINDOWS.