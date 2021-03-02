Timeshare Termination Team

Colorado's Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to again support the 38th Annual Great Chefs of the West: On-The-Go, March 4 & 11th, put on by our partners at the National Kidney Foundation.

The National Kidney Foundation's 38th Annual Great Chefs of the West: On-The-Go features chefs and patrons who are passionate about great food and raising money for an important cause. This year will highlight some of Denver’s best culinary talent from our city’s top-rated restaurants. All proceeds raised will go to the National Kidney Foundation's continued mission of raising awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.