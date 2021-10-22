The Home Loan Arranger

DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver International Airport opened in 1995 with much fanfare for skiers, climbers and others looking to take in the Rocky Mountain experience, but in the 26 years since then the volume of travelers has grown beyond what is was designed for, and it's not slowing down.

According to the airport's CEO Phil Washington, the airport was designed to accomodate 50 million passengers annually - a number that was left in the dust many years ago.