The Home Loan Arranger

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR)— Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman shared new information about a new site designed to assist the city's unhoused population in a partnership with Salvation Army.

Located in an industrial district in Northwest Aurora, this safe camping site is the latest in the Denver metro to provide outdoor tents, restrooms, water, and more resources to a limited number of people per site in the hopes of decreasing the size and frequency of encampments.