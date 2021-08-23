The Home Loan Arranger

Colorado's roads are getting more crowded now, especially now that schools are back to in-person learning. Nearly all schools across our state are back in session, hundreds of thousands of students and teachers are back on the road. That means drivers need to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey those traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.

Cassie Tanner Deputy Director, Public Affairs with AAA Colorado shares what drivers should expect now that school is back to in-person learning.