The Home Loan Arranger

There is an urgent need for plasma to make life-saving medicines that treat people with rare and chronic conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted collections by stay-at-home orders and social-distancing measures so plasma donors are needed now more than ever to make these critical medicines. For many patients there are no alternative treatments. They depend on plasma medicines and the generosity of donors to lead a more normal life

Plasma is a portion of the blood that is used as the starting material to make life-saving medicines that treat rare and chronic conditions. Plasma contains many proteins and antibodies that help our bodies function. Without enough of any one of these proteins, a person could have or develop a life-threatening illness. Plasma donation is essential in helping make medicines that help treat conditions illnesses.

Grifols is a global healthcare company focused on producing life-saving medicines out of plasma. To collect plasma for its medicines, Grifols operates the largest plasma donation network including Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Donor centers in the Denver area.

There is an urgent need for plasma right now because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted collections with stay-at-home orders, social-distancing measures, and people generally being nervous about going to the center. We need plasma donors now more than ever to make these critical medicines because for many patients there are no alternative treatments. They depend on plasma medicines and the generosity of donors to lead a more normal live. These patients continue to need their treatments today and they also happen to be more susceptible to COVID-19.

Plasma donation is a painless procedure that thousands of people do each day. It is a great way to take a break in the middle of the day while helping others! Those interested should visit www.grifolsplasma.com to learn more.