The Home Loan Arranger

(NEXSTAR) – Tennessee has launched a nationwide campaign to bring visitors back to the Volunteer State by paying for tourists’ airfare, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

Tennessee on Me, as the campaign is called, plans to provide 10,000 airfare vouchers — worth $250 each — toward Tennessee-bound flights on American, Delta or Southwest Airlines. Those wishing to take advantage of the deal must also book a two-night stay at a participating hotel in one of four cities, including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis or Nashville.