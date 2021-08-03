The Great Outdoors

SPONSORED CONTENT

The lockdowns during the pandemic were tough on everyone, especially kids. The good news is, a little time outdoors in your backyard, a local park, or nearest green space can work wonders for a child’s mental health.

That’s why Great Outdoors Colorado and Children’s Hospital are partnering to help keep kids healthy, and promote how “just 20 minutes outside turns your kid into a kid again.” To find even more information about this campaign, and see 20 ideas for 20 minutes outside, visit GenerationWild.com.

