SPONSORED CONTENT

“The French Dispatch” – Chance to Win Tickets to Advanced Screening

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

How would you like to see an advanced screening of “The French Dispatch?” This movie brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars big names like Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and more!
“The French Dispatch” debuts in theaters on October 22nd, but you have a chance to win tickets to an advanced screening! Just visit our Facebook page ‘Colorado’s Best’ for all the details on how to enter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories