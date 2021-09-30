The first Mexican National to cheer for the Broncos

You are going to love rookie Denver Broncos Cheerleader Daniela from Chihuahua, Mexico. She is the first Mexican National to cheer on the Broncos Field. Not only that, her dream goes back three years when she didn’t speak English and had no background in cheerleading. Joana Canals tells her story and shows what she did to make the squad. Her story will inspire you and make you want to cheer for her in both languages.
