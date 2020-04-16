A local advertising agency is becoming part of the solution to Covid-19 by creating more awareness through a campaign called The Cure is US. Cactus Advertising reached out to big names like Bo Jackson, Nolan Aeronado and Mikaela Shiffrin, to name a few, and had them record PSA’s in their homes reminding people to take the steps to be part of the cure. They encourage people to go to the website TheCureis.US to take the pledge. Colorado’s Best Host and fitness expert Joana Canals was asked to be part of the campaign. Look up her PSA.