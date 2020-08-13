Thank YOU! – More than $33K Raised for Denver Animal Shelter – Virtual Rescue Runway

Colorado’s Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have a HUGE “Thank You” to everyone who donated to the Virtual Rescue Runway event for https://aesbid.org/RESCUE20/#page=1Denver Animal Shelter! You helped us blow away our goal and raise more than $33K to help with the rescue, life-saving surgeries, health and dental care, rehab, foster care, shelter, and finding forever homes for more than 12,000 vulnerable animals in Denver County every year. The auction is still open through 9pm, Friday, Aug. 14th, if you’d like to bid or make a donation. Thank you again!

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories