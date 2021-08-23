Communities across the U.S. are in the midst of hurricane and wildfire season. When disasters like this strike, many people find themselves in need of temporary housing and space to figure out what’s next.
airbnb.org’s emergency response program helps connect people to temporary places to stay in times of need. We spoke with the head of airbnb.org programs, Kirsten Berlacher to learn more.
Temporary Housing in Disasters – airbnb.org
