During Mental Health Awareness Month, the Colorado Department of Human Services shares this vital information about mental health and young adults. Sharing important information about helping fellow teens are two Below the Surface Youth Leaders, Joselyn Garcia of Boulder High School, and Rosi Guzman of Windsor Charter Academy.

If you or someone you love needs help, please call the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or Text the word “TALK” to 38255.