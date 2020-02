Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In January we introduced you to a retired Colorado teacher who is on a mission to provide immediate and long term support for teachers, students and families who have been affected by a school shooting anywhere in the country. They have no taken the program a step further by partnering with the Maria Droste Counseling center.

They are having a Spring Blossoms Gala on April 30th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Purchase tickets at MariaDroste.org. And for more information on TRU go to TeachersRisingUp.org