Join in on the world's largest virtual workout relay this Friday and Saturday. It is called Race to Relief. Top fitness teachers from all over the world will be teaching back to back for 24 hours to raise money for United Way's efforts during the Pandemic. Sign up for 30 minute classes that include, HIIT, yoga, even meditation. Our own local Teddi Bryant, owner of Hot Mama's Exercise will teach this Friday EST at 4pm. For more information got to WomensHealthMag.com