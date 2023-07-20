Sponsored by: Readings With Denea

Are you going through a big life transition or challenge? Or maybe you just want to be more in tune with yourself? If this sounds like you, we have just the person you’ll want to see. Denea is an energy reader and owner of Readings with Denea.

She is a multifaceted energy reader. During her readings she taps into your energy through the Akashic records and reads the timeline of your soul from the past, present, future versions of yourself. She helps you clear and better understand trauma and karma, “cause and effect” personal experiences that are still affecting you today through your relationships and life experiences.

Denea is offering a summer special just for our GDC viewers. Book now and get $30 off a 1 hour session. Just click ‘GDC Summer Special’ when you book online at readingswithdenea.com. You can also call 720-292-8093.