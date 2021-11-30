SPONSORED CONTENT

Summit Medical Care Center

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

If you are ready to experience a drug-free, pain-free healing method for your pain, then you need to sit down and learn about a cutting-edge treatment for chronic pain at Summit Medical Care Center.

Dr. Brad Richardson and Amy Richardson, with Summit Medical Care Center, explain more about the laser therapy to change lives and help people avoid medicine and surgery.  They are offering the first 25 callers  an in-depth consultation, and TWO laser therapy treatments for $49.  Just call and mention Colorado’s Best. Call (720) 500-PAIN… (720) 500-7246.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories