DENVER (KDVR) -- A strong storm system will move across northern Colorado bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe with lightning, gusty wind and hail. The storms will race quickly to the northeast corner of Colorado before ending around 8-9 p.m.

In the mountains light snow could mix with the late night rain showers above 12,000 feet. It's not uncommon to see snow dusting the peaks at this time in August. It also goes to the influx of colder air across the higher terrain.