DENVER (KDVR) -- A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against three suspects who were arrested at the Maven Hotel during All-Star weekend here in Denver.

The indictment accuses Gabriel Rodriguez of possessing firearms even though he was a convicted felon and says he had plans to use them for drug trafficking purposes. He's also accused of possessing 50 or more grams of a substance that contains methamphetamine with the intention to distribute it.