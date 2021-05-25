Summer of MORE – Gaylord Rockies Resort

DENVER (KDVR) -- Call it a lottery, call it an incentive, call it whatever you want, but at the end of the day getting vaccinated in Colorado will give you a chance to win $1 million.

Gov. Polis announced a new program called Colorado Comeback Cash on Tuesday, which will feature five $1 million prizes given out starting on Friday June 4 when the first winner announced, anyone getting the vaccine before June 1 will be eligible in the first drawing.