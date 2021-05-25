If you’re ready for a “Summer of More” and the ultimate staycation, it’s time to head to Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Marketing and Public Relations Director, Deanne French, shares more about the Summer of More events… plus the overnight package that includes overnight accommodations, two scavenger hunt books, two s’mores kits and a $25 food and beverage credit.
The package starts at $284 per night. Book your stay now at GaylordRockies.com or call them at 720-452-6900
Summer of MORE – Gaylord Rockies Resort
If you’re ready for a “Summer of More” and the ultimate staycation, it’s time to head to Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Marketing and Public Relations Director, Deanne French, shares more about the Summer of More events… plus the overnight package that includes overnight accommodations, two scavenger hunt books, two s’mores kits and a $25 food and beverage credit.